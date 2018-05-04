A look at the Victory Field grounds crew

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Joey Stevenson won the award for the Top Sports Turf Manager in the International League back in 2011.

Victory Field is known around the country as one of the most beautiful parks. The way that all happens is a top-notch grounds crew giving what they call the “extra five percent.”

“The last five percent is what we call it,” said Stevenson. “The finer details is what we strive for. We take pride in what we do and we try to make the best presentation we can.”

On Thursday night when there was the threat of rain that didn’t slow anyone down.

“On a day like today, when it’s overcast and rain is in the forecast, we’re always glued to our computers and our phones to double check the radar,” said Stevenson. “It could be a light mist throughout the game, but nothing we can’t handle.”

Ten inches of sand under the grass makes a rainout nearly impossible. So, two hours before the game, it’s business as usual and the visiting team heads out for batting practice, but the action for the grounds crew is in the bullpen making it look good. About an hour before game time, Stevenson says rain is starting to break up.

“It looks like the rain is kind of letting up a little bit but were still watching it, obviously,” said Stevenson. “Were kind of into our pre-game, from a grounds crew standpoint. Getting foul lines chalked and bullpens cleaned up. That way as soon as batting practice is done we can get everything torn down quick. That way if the tarp needs to come out everything is cleared off and ready to go for that.”

One member of the grounds who may look as if they are standing around doing nothing actually has an important job.

“He’s is the personal protector,” said Stevenson. “With batting practice going on foul balls will come this way and his job is to protect not only the guy painting the plate but working on something else out here but also the ushers because their getting seats cleaned off and ready to go for the game.”

Thanks to the imaginary force field, the rain did not impact the game at all.

“It always seems, for whatever reason, as it gets to the city and to Victory Field, it will split around the city,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson says 98 percent of the time they will play the game. It is very rare to have a rainout at Victory Field.

They also keep a tally on the number of tarp pulls they have for the year on a wall under the stadium.