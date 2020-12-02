A mild, quiet stretch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A very cold start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower 20s with some spots in the upper teens. Expect to see lots of sunshine with highs soaring to the lower 40s Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night will be another cold one with lows in the 20s with clear skies.

Thursday will be another quiet day with highs in the lower 40s with a few more clouds. Friday will be a great wrap to the week with highs in the mid 40s.

This weekend looks chilly with a morning shower possible. Highs Saturday will top out in the lower 40s. Even cool Sunday. Highs look to the warm to the upper 30s with sun and clouds. There could be a chance of a snow and rain early Monday with highs in the mid 30s. We should make a slow warm up to the mid 40s through mid week next week.