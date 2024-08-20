A new era begins at IU Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new era is beginning at Indiana University Indianapolis.

The former IUPUI campus will begin classes on Monday, with freshmen moving in earlier this week. On Tuesday, IU Indianapolis Interim Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer Jay Gladden appeared on Daybreak to discuss the upcoming school year.

“We have about 2,400 freshmen on campus right now celebrating getting to know each other in what we call our Bridge Week. A bridge from their high school experience into college. They’re roaming campus, doing group activities, meeting each other, and getting settled. Also, it’s a great energy on campus right now,” Gladden said.

Students can expect to see IU Indianapolis signage on campus and more IU Indianapolis gear. Official enrollment numbers for fall 2024 will come out at the beginning of September, however, IU Indianapolis typically has about 20,000 students, including undergrad, masters, and PhD students.

IU Indianapolis is home to more than 400 academic programs and about 50 research centers and institutes, including new programs for the 2024-2025 school year.

“We have new computer science programs, bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD levels. Great strong interest in those programs. Looking for ways that those programs can partner with the community. You’re going to see some construction on campus starting this academic year. Expansion to a science building, adding lab space for research. And then lastly, we’ve launched two new research institutes related to Biosciences and technology and health and wellness,” Gladden said.

There will also be a new athletics facility built for sports on campus. It will be located closer to the Canal, near the Herron School of Art and Design and the NCAA building, and is set to open in the fall of 2026.

IU Indianapolis offers students many real-world experiences by virtue of being based in the city. Gladden says the proximity to downtown gives students the ability to have more hands-on learning experiences and real-world internship opportunities.

This year the school offers a new co-op program for undergraduate students with Lilly and Company, which gives students the chance to get hands-on training while in school, even before they graduate.

Gladden says this helps meet the talent needs at one of our state’s largest employers while giving students education and career opportunities.

“We have really strong data that suggests around 90% of our undergraduates will stay in the state. We take that really seriously. So, as we develop educational experiences, we’re always looking for community partners to work with – in part because it’s great for students to see the opportunities around careers and it’s great for employers to see what our students can do,” he said.

IU Indianapolis is also committed to increasing access to higher education for local students. The school recently expanded its seamless admissions program, which allows Indianapolis Public School high school students with a 3.0 GPA to be automatically admitted to the university. There is also a dual admission program between Ivy Tech and IU Indianapolis that empowers students to attain both associate and bachelor’s degrees.

“We’re really excited to welcome those students to campus. Really excited to eliminate the barriers around applications,” Gladden said.