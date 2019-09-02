A nice Labor Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Good Monday morning and Happy Labor Day! It is going to be a warm and humid day with highs Monday afternoon into the lower 80s. Watch out for some patchy fog early this morning. Once the fog burns off it will be partly sunny.

Tuesday is looking breezy, warm and humid. A gusty southwest wind may boost our highs into the upper 80s during the afternoon. A strong cold front will move through the state Tuesday night into early Wednesday producing scattered showers and storms. There is a risk for strong storms over the northern half of the state. Once the front pushes through, cooler and less humid weather will return along with some sunshine and highs in the 70s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Nighttime lows will dip into the 50s.

The extended outlook shows an active pattern with possibly another front moving through the area bringing the chance for isolated storms on Sunday.