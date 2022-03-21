News

A nice start to an active week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a cool but clear start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. This will be the best day we see all week with highs in the lower 70s and a mainly sunny sky. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 40s.

Rain chances arrive on Tuesday with a warm front. Rain and storms will become widespread during the afternoon. There will be periods of heavy rain at times with a few rumbles of thunder as well with no severe weather anticipated. Highs are looking much cooler with most spots in the upper 50s. Rain will stick around for a good portion of the workweek with around an inch of accumulation. Highs through the middle half of the week will top out in the lower 50s.

Spotty shower chances will continue through the weekend with highs in the upper 40s.