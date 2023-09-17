A pleasant but dry last week of summer

Tonight

Sunset: 7:52

Sunday night looks like skies will begin to clear out and showers will have faded. Low pressure will be overhead but it’s a pretty weak one so any leftover rain will be nothing more than a 10% chance for a sprinkle if anything does occur. Low temperature reaches the mid to lower 50s under partly clear skies. Winds out of the north at 0 to 5 MPH.

Tomorrow

Monday is going to return to the sunny skies we saw plenty of last week. Mostly sunny and upper 70s will be easy to come by in the state by the afternoon hours. Winds out of the north at 5 to 10 MPH. Certainly not feeling like the last Monday of summer.

Tomorrow Night

Monday night looks like it will be a mostly clear one with the low temperatures still cool but not cold in the 50-degree territory by Tuesday morning. Winds light out of the south and east around 5 MPH.

Tuesday

Tuesday will continue our warming trend as we make our way into the upper 70s. High pressure will keep us mostly sunny all day long and keeps winds pretty calm at 0 to 5 MPH out of the southeast still.

8 Day

The next week looks like it will remain dry with high pressure building overhead. This high-pressure system will continue to be around as we make our way into Friday even so this sun will be around all week long. As a result, most afternoons are mostly sunny with high temperatures gradually grow from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. This is the last week of official summer so make sure to get outside and enjoy as much as possible. Fall starts next Saturday. The next chance for rain comes next weekend and even then, those chances for rain are around 20 percent each day if that even.