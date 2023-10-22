A potentially frosty start to your work week

TONIGHT

Sunday night looks like it will feature the wind staying slow and skies going to stay at mostly clear for conditions all night. Showers still unlikely and winds out of the north at 5 MPH. Low temperature in the upper 30s in larger cities but closer to freezing in more rural areas. Out there, frost is possible.

TOMORROW

Monday features the sunshine and warmer conditions along with them towards the afternoon hours. High temperature at 66 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Wind out of the southeast at 5-10 MPH

TOMORROW NIGHT

Monday night will look clear still but this might be the last semi-clear night for awhile. Temperatures will be much more mild tomorrow night due to the wind now coming out of the south. Low temperature around 50 degrees. Wind out of the south at 5 to 10 MPH under mostly clear skies.

TUESDAY

Clouds build as the day moves on Tuesday. Starting mostly sunny and ending mostly cloudy under a breeze out of the south at around 10 MPH. High temperature in the upper 70s by the afternoon hours. Rain should leave central parts of the state alone but not for too much longer

8 DAY

The rest of the week eventually becomes cloudier and wet again. Showers possible as early as Wednesday afternoon and sticking around here and there throughout next weekend possibly. The wettewst part of the next 8 unfortunately look to be on the weekend ahead. Thankfully thats still plenty of time away so there is a chance things change.

Temperatures will rise to the mid 70s by Tuesday but then slowly but surely cool down to a more typical temperature for this time of year. As we move into Halloween things could get even colder if models are somewhat accurate more than a week out. Our first burst of winter air could be right around the corner just in time for the holiday so perhaps think of ways to keep those kids warm in their costumes.