A seasonal day with highs in the lower 60s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Highs will warm to seasonal in the lower 60s. A light shower is possible Thursday afternoon, especially south of I-70. Should have a dry and partly cloudy overnight and lows in the mid-40s.

A cloudy and cool day Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds should gradually decrease throughout the day and will be a quiet and dry evening for football.

Saturday will be a soggy day with showers around through the whole day. There will be pockets of some heavy rain as well with accumulations between 1-2″. Highs will struggle with spots warming to the mid-50s.

Dry Sunday and slightly warmer with highs in the lower 60s with a partly sunny sky.

Next week starts off quiet and a little cooler with a big change late in the week. We could see a few snowflakes mixing in with a chilly rain for Halloween.