A seasonal day with rain Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start this morning with temperatures in the lower 20s with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures today will top out in the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a few snow showers in northern Indiana later this evening with central parts of the state staying dry. Lows tonight will cool to the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be a soggy day with showers around through the morning and afternoon. Highs will soar to the upper 40s to lower 50s. During the evening hours we could see a transition to a light wintry mix with very little to no snow accumulation expected. A few light sprinkles early Thursday otherwise we’ll salvage the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s. Our second system will arrive early Friday morning! Showers will spread in Friday morning with highs by the end of the week in the lower to mid 40s. By Friday we could accumulate around 1.00″ to 1.50″.

A few light snow showers possible Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. Quiet and cool Sunday with most in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Next week looks quiet for now with highs in the lower 40s.