A slight warmup with rain chances increasing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Quiet start to the morning with temperatures starting off cooler as well with spots in the lower to mid-60s. Lots of sunshine for Wednesday with highs warming to the mid-80s. Cool evening and clear with lows in the lower 60s.

Another quiet day Thursday with highs warming to the mid-80s with humidity inching up for the afternoon. Clouds will also begin to thicken with spots seeing partly cloudy skies.

Friday is when we could see a few isolated showers. Mostly cloudy skies through the day with highs in the mid-80s. Showers will move out for the first half of the weekend with Saturday looking like the better of the two days. Clouds will increase through the day with highs cooling to the lower 80s. A cold front will move in overnight with showers and storms becoming more likely.

Sunday will be a soggy day with scattered showers and storms. Highs will cool to the lower 80s.

Showers and storms will continue through the morning Monday. Highs will warm to near seasonal with spots in the upper 70s. A brief break from the rain Tuesday with chances of showers returning Wednesday.