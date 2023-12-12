A star-studded party with a higher mission

DP Demarco Plays is teaming up with Loving Me 1st to host an exciting Christmas Fundraiser Party that promises to be a memorable event.

This festive gathering will be graced by the presence of special guests, including renowned actors Cory Hardrict, Larenz Tate, and Jamal Woolard.

The party will be hosted at the prestigious Indiana War Memorial Museum located in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana.

Loving Me 1st, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering girls by providing them with essential life skills and techniques to nurture a positive mindset is at the heart of this charitable endeavor.

DP Demarco, along with actors Cory Hardrict and Jamal Woolard, will come together with Cody and April to support this noble cause and make the Christmas Fundraiser Party a night to remember.

To learn more about Loving Me 1st and their mission, visit their website at lovingmefirst.org.