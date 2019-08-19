A steamy afternoon with an isolated storm Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A quiet but very warm and humid start to the morning with mostly clear skies. Sunshine will increase through the day helping temperatures to warm to the upper 80s to near 90! High humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s Monday afternoon. There could be an isolated storm during the afternoon with most staying dry.

Tuesday will be another toasty day with highs warming to the lower 90s with high humidity. A better chance of storms through the afternoon with some turning strong to severe. There is a marginal risk of a stronger to severe thunderstorms through the afternoon. A cold front will swing in Wednesday bringing more storm chances through the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. showers should exit the state with temperatures taking a dive into the upper 70s.

Humidity will fall as well making Thursday a fantastic afternoon. Highs will slowly warm through the Friday with highs boosting to the lower 80s. Lots of sunshine through the weekend with highs in the lower 80s. Next chance for rain arrives Monday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.