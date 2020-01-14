News

A tip-top tip: Customer leaves over $2,000 for 2 bartenders

by: Associated Press
Posted:

MILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A customer made it much more than a double for two New Hampshire bartenders when he tipped them over $2,000 on a $21 check.

Bruce Girouard and Karen Vaillancourt say a customer left them a $2,078.74 tip even though his bill was for only $21.26 on Friday at the Pasta Loft in Milford.

The man asked the bartenders to check his math before he left and wrote his number on the top of the check in case management had questions, WMUR-TV reported.

Vaillancourt describes the man as having “a really low profile, doesn’t like a lot of attention, you know, and just does really nice things just because he can.”

The bartenders say the man will remain anonymous.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE NEWS STORIES

31-year owner says retirement came early as semi destroys deli

by: Staff Reports /

MILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A customer made it much more than a double for two New Hampshire bartenders when he tipped them over $2,000 on a $21 check.

Bruce Girouard and Karen Vaillancourt say a customer left them a $2,078.74 tip even though his bill was for only $21.26 on Friday at the Pasta Loft in Milford.

The man asked the bartenders to check his math before he left and wrote his number on the top of the check in case management had questions, WMUR-TV reported.

Vaillancourt describes the man as having “a really low profile, doesn’t like a lot of attention, you know, and just does really nice things just because he can.”

The bartenders say the man will remain anonymous.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

31-year owner says retirement came early as semi destroys deli

Top Video /

Volunteers put together survival kits for homeless

Top Video /

‘Exonerated Five’ member honors MLK at Madame Walker Legacy Center

Top Video /

Impeachment trial: Resolution shortens opening arguments to 2 days per side

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.