A unique shopping event with vintage flair rolls around Indy this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The luxury leather company, Howl + Hide, located in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square is set to host its second annual “Penny Tour” event. Scheduled from February 22nd to 24th, the event will rotate across various Indianapolis neighborhoods, including Fountain Square, Mass Ave, and Broad Ripple.

This year’s “Penny Tour” is a celebration of creativity, sustainability, and fashion. The highlight is the sale of unique “Penny” bags, available exclusively from a 1989 Station Wagon, dubbed the “Penny Wagon.” This nostalgic vehicle brings an element of vintage charm to the shopping experience. The “Penny Wagon” will operate for just two hours daily, adding a sense of exclusivity to the event.

The “Penny” bag is a hallmark product of Howl + Hide, known for its versatility and gender-neutral design. This accessory can be styled as a crossbody, fanny pack, or over-the-shoulder bag. Regularly priced at $189, these bags will be available for a special “Penny Tour” price of $149. Each “Penny Tour” bag is distinct, made from a mix of scrap leather from Howl + Hide’s inventory, showcasing diverse colors, textures, and patterns. This approach not only promotes sustainable practices by minimizing waste but also ensures that every bag is a unique piece of art.

Christian Resiak, the Founder and Owner of Howl + Hide, expressed excitement about the return of the “Penny Tour.”

“We are thrilled to bring back the ‘Penny Tour’ for its second year and to showcase our passion for unique shopping experiences in such a fun way,” said Resiak. “The ‘Penny Tour’ bags offer customers a truly one-of-a-kind accessory that reflects their individuality.”

The “Penny Tour” is more than just a shopping event; it’s an interactive experience where attendees can meet the artisans behind the creations of Howl + Hide and immerse themselves in the world of bespoke leather goods.

Event Details

Date + Location: In front of “Silver in the City” (Mass Ave.) – Feb 22. In front of “Indy CD and Vinyl” (Broad Ripple) – Feb 23. In front of “Howl + Hide” (Fountain Square) – Feb 24.

Time: 12-2 p.m. each day

Admission: Free