A warm and breezy day with evening showers and storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool morning with a clear sky. Most temperatures starting in the lower 40s this morning. Gusty southwest wind and sunshine will boost temperatures to the lower to mid-70s.

A cold front will move across the state Tuesday evening sparking up a few showers and storms. Most of the area will see light sprinkles but southeastern counties look to benefit the most with some heavy rain possible. Showers and storms will move out overnight and will usher in some much cooler air.

Highs during the day on Wednesday will top out in the mid-50s with a partly sunny sky and breezy. Temperatures will slowly warm to the upper 50s Thursday with highs by the end of the week in the lower 60s.

This weekend temperatures will soar to the lower 70s with increasing rain chances by the end of the weekend. Rain chances will continue through early next week with highs in the lower 70s. After the cold front passes, high temperatures will cool to the lower 50s.