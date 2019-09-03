A warm day with storms arriving after midnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A quiet start to Tuesday morning with a few spots picking up some light fog. Temperatures will start in the mid-60s.

It’ll be a sunny and warm afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will swing in very late Tuesday night which will spark up storms through the overnight hours. There is a slight risk of severe weather from Indy and points north and a marginal risk south of Indy. All severe weather modes in play with damaging winds and large hail the main threats.

A few lingering storms early Wednesday with clearing through the morning. A cold front will cool us down to the upper 70s to near 80 and comfortable. Quiet for a good stretch with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with sunshine and clouds.

This weekend for the Brickyard 400 should be great! Dry, comfortable with highs in the 70s. A few isolated showers come Sunday possible but nothing to cancel plans over.