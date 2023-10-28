A wet weekend with Halloween flurries?!

TONIGHT

By Saturday night, the rain has really started to pick up here in Indiana. It will be a cloudy and wet evening with winds still out of the north. Low temperatures overnight reach the low 50s. This will be the start of a pretty wet period active till Monday morning.

TOMORROW

Sunday will be a wet day after a brief dry period in the morning to midday hours. Outside of that period we will have steady rains. Clouds will be around the entirety of the day, even during the dry period. High temperature will be the low 50s which will be the temperature range we hang in for the entire day. Winds out of the north at 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Rain comes back into play in the late Sunday afternoon skies and stays around the entire night. This will likely be the wettest point of this upcoming system. Low temperature overnight at about 50 degrees. Winds out of the north at 10 MPH.

MONDAY

Monday looks wet and cloudy to start but skies will clear out and rain will leave in the latter half of the day. Once the sun comes out, we’re still likely chilly with a high temperature in the mid 40s. Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 MPH.

8 DAY

Next week rain slows down and skies clear out. This will help us get cold enough for 40-degree high temperatures and 20-degree low temperatures. This will be the coldest we’ve been since early spring of this year. If current models are somewhat accurate, temperatures for trick or treating Halloween will hover around the 40-degree mark. Make sure the kids are dressed warm in their costumes.

Rain looks like it won’t be in the mix for a while after the wet weekend wraps up. Hopefully what rain we do get will be enough to help relieve drought conditions. We might have just enough moisture and cold air left over Tuesday to see our first snowflakes of the year. The further north you are in Indiana, the more likely it is