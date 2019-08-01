A$AP Rocky to testify on 2nd day of Sweden assault trial

FILE – This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. Prosecutors in Sweden are dropping the investigation of a man they say was involved in a fight with American rapper A$AP Rocky. The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been behind bars since early this month as police investigate the fight in Stockholm.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — American rapper A$AP Rocky is set to testify on the second day of a trial in Sweden, where he is accused of assault in an alleged street fight.

The trial has created a stir in U.S.-Swedish diplomatic relations after President Donald Trump weighed in on the case in support of the Grammy-nominated recording artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers.

Mayers, who has been in custody since July 3, arrived at the Stockholm District Court Thursday wearing an all-green inmates’ outfit. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

He is accused along with two others of beating a 19-year-old man in Stockholm on June 30.

The alleged victim is also set to testify.

Trump has sent the U.S. special presidential envoy for hostage affairs to Sweden to monitor the court proceedings.



