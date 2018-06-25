Aaron Bailey family, city of Indianapolis reach settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Settlement has been decided in the civil case brought against the city of Indianapolis, IMPD and two officers by the estate of Aaron Bailey, an unarmed man shot and killed by police last June.

A Monday morning settlement conference was attended by both parties and settlement reached, according to court filings. The details of the settlement were not available on Monday night.

According to a June 14 filing, the two officers involved in the shooting, Carlton Howard and Michal Dinnsen, were excused from attending Monday’s conference.

A seven-member civilian police merit board voted 5-2 on multiple counts that two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers had “no violation” in the shooting death of Aaron Bailey.

Howard and Dinnsen were allowed to go back to work after a civilian police merit board voted that the officers had “No violation” in the shooting.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach had recommended the two officers be fired.

Bailey’s family sought damages for medical and burial expenses, as well as loss of love and companionship.