Abandoned condo complex records 3rd death of year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The message was clear.

Plastered on the board were two words: Keep out.

Crews posted the sign Monday on an abandon condo near East 42nd Street and Post Road.

The message came less than 24 hours after police found the body of 35-year-old Anthony Eldridge inside.

Detectives received a tip about a body inside earlier in the day and that is when they discovered Eldridge.

This marks the third time this year a body is found inside or near the former Towne and Terrace Condominiums.

Police found 26-year-old Derick Daniels dead inside a car Jan. 15.

On Jan. 18, the body of 19-year-old revon Mann was discovered in a condo.

Now, the body of Eldridge.

The Rev. Charles Harrison, leader of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, is pushing for the city to fix up the complex. If not, he is suggesting bold actions.

“Let’s tear it down and do something different in there. People should not have to live that way and that area can be a public safety problem to that area of the city,” Harrison said.

There is no word if the city has any plans for the abandoned condos. Harrison is working to help relocate residents who may no longer want to live in the Towne and Terrace Condominiums.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Poilce Department is taking tips in the murders of Daniels, Mann and Eldridge. You can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana with a tip at 317-262-8477.