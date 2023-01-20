News

Above normal rainfall for January but missing snow in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve seen a soggy start to the year around much of the state including here in Indianapolis. There have been three days in the month of January where we’ve measured more than three quarters of an inch of rainfall.

So far in Indianapolis we’ve picked up three inches of rainfall which is running almost an inch above normal. While we’re seeing a surplus of rain we’re lacking in snow. We’ve only recorded a trace of snowfall at the airport. The normal snowfall for the month is almost 9 inches of snow.

January 2023 is ranking as the top 20 wettest starts to January on record. We’re no were near the wettest January which was back in 1890 with almost 10 inches of rainfall.

We’re also seeing an above normal precipitation trend across the state. South Bend is almost at 2″ of rainfall just slightly above normal while Evansville is at 4″ which is close to 2′ above normal. Bloomington is closing in at 3″ of rainfall so far. All three locations are seeing above normal precipitation.

All this rainfall has improved our drought conditions across the state. Right now only parts of the state are seeing abnormally dry conditions. This may improve a little next week as Wednesdays rainfall was not included in this current map.