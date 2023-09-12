AC announces tailgate destination for Week 5

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ahead of the Week 5 high school football slate, WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun announced his tailgate destination for The Zone.

Last Friday night, AC and the Sports team traveled to 22 schools across Central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

Before the action started on Friday night, AC spent some time with the Fishers High School student section at a pregame tailgate party.

On Tuesday, AC announced his pregame stop ahead of Week 5’s action.

Noblesville High School will be the site of a WISH-TV tailgate on Friday!

Hey @MillerNationAD #TheZone8 TAILGATE PARTY is coming to your school on FRIDAY at 5pm. Show up BIG!!! 💪🏾 Is this the year the Millers win THE BANNER? #WeWantTheBanner @WISH_TV @NobSchools pic.twitter.com/8x9c8ZqH2N — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) September 12, 2023

Show up big at 5 p.m. as AC and The Zone team will be hanging out with fans and handing out T-shirts, posters, desserts, and more, LIVE on WISH-TV.

Noblesville has never won The Zone Banner but has been included in AC’s Top 8 student sections routinely throughout the beginning of the season, including the most recent list that was released on Sunday.

The Zone Banner goes to the “Best Student Section” in Central Indiana every year. Click here to see what makes schools stand out in the battle for The Banner.

Noblesville has a huge conference matchup with Zionsville on tap this week.

The Millers are 2-2 while Zionsville sits at 3-1 on the year.

Both teams are hanging around the polls among the top 15 teams in 6A, so a win here could mean a lot for each team.

The game holds plenty of intrigue, so expect a big crowd for the tailgate with AC and The Zone team on Friday.

