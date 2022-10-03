Indiana News

ACLU asks Indiana Supreme Court to wait to hear abortion case

FILE - Abortion protesters attempt to hand out literature as they stand in the driveway of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Indianapolis, Aug. 16, 2019. Hospitals and abortion clinics in Indiana are preparing for the state's abortion ban to go into effect on Sept. 15, 2022. Starting Sept. 15, abortions will be permitted only in cases of rape and incest, before 10-weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the patient; and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly. The law also prohibits abortion clinics from providing any abortion care. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana asked the state Supreme Court to reject a request by Attorney General Todd Rokita to take immediate jurisdiction in the abortion law appeal.

Rokita wants the state’s highest court to bypass the Court of Appeals and decide if Indiana’s new ban of nearly all abortions can take effect.

A special judge issued an injunction last month, blocking the enforcement of the abortion ban just days after it was instated.

Rokita is also asking the Court of Appeals to lift the injunction while the appeal continues.

