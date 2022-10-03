ACLU asks Indiana Supreme Court to wait to hear abortion case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana asked the state Supreme Court to reject a request by Attorney General Todd Rokita to take immediate jurisdiction in the abortion law appeal.
Rokita wants the state’s highest court to bypass the Court of Appeals and decide if Indiana’s new ban of nearly all abortions can take effect.
A special judge issued an injunction last month, blocking the enforcement of the abortion ban just days after it was instated.
Rokita is also asking the Court of Appeals to lift the injunction while the appeal continues.
