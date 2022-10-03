Indiana News

ACLU asks Indiana Supreme Court to wait to hear abortion case

FILE - Abortion protesters attempt to hand out literature as they stand in the driveway of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Indianapolis, Aug. 16, 2019. Hospitals and abortion clinics in Indiana are preparing for the state's abortion ban to go into effect on Sept. 15, 2022. Starting Sept. 15, abortions will be permitted only in cases of rape and incest, before 10-weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the patient; and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly. The law also prohibits abortion clinics from providing any abortion care. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana asked the state Supreme Court to reject a request by Attorney General Todd Rokita to take immediate jurisdiction in the abortion law appeal.

Rokita wants the state’s highest court to bypass the Court of Appeals and decide if Indiana’s new ban of nearly all abortions can take effect.

A special judge issued an injunction last month, blocking the enforcement of the abortion ban just days after it was instated.

Rokita is also asking the Court of Appeals to lift the injunction while the appeal continues.

Previous coverage

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Parents unite sharing messy car experiences thanks to kids

News /

Source: Broncos RB Javonte Williams out for year with torn ACL

Sports /

Florida’s death toll from Hurricane Ian tops 100; search for survivors continues

Weather Stories /

Tips, advice to prevent dangerous falls

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.