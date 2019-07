HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 23: Actor Chris Hemsworth attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios? Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – Thor is going to the Indianapolis 500.

Actor Chris Hemsworth will be waving the green flag prior to the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500, according to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In addition to the Avengers actor, Kelly Clarkson will be singing to the national anthem at this year’s 500.

This year’s 500 is set for May 27 at the historic track in Speedway, Indiana.