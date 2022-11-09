News

Actress Cassie Scerbo helps produce documentary on how to prevent school shootings

A powerful new documentary streaming on Amazon Prime illustrates how parents, teachers and students can act to prevent school shootings like the one at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

With more than 35 school shootings so far in 2022, “Code Red: Youth of the Nation” exposes the fatal cost of our children’s education.

Actress Cassie Scerbo is a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school. She helped produce this documentary, and she joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to discuss recent school shootings and the new documentary.