Actress Diedre Friel talks season two of hit show ‘Physical’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dierdre Friel stars in the Apple TV Plus dark comedy “Physical,” and today she joined All Indiana to tell us about season two of the hit show.

Friel plays a housewife Greta who has some issues connecting to her body. Along the course of the show, she has starred alongside actresses like Jennifer Lopez.

Season two of “Physical” begins streaming on Friday, June 3rd on Apple TV Plus.

