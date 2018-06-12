Additional acts announced for 2018 Indiana State Fair

by: Staff Reports

Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Even more musical acts will be taking the stage during the 2018 Indiana State Fair.

On Tuesday morning, the state fair announced five additional acts that will perform on the Chevrolet Free Stage.

Those newly announced groups and dates are:

  • Why Don’t We  – Sunday, Aug. 5
  • Tyler Childers – Tuesday, Aug. 7
  • Randy Houser with special guest Nora Collins – Wednesday, Aug. 8
  • Kool & The Gang – Thursday, Aug 9.
  • Happy Together Tour – Monday, Aug 13 featuring: The Turtles, Chuck Negron, (formerly of Three Dog Night), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Mark Lindsay (formerly of Paul Revere & The Raiders and The Cowsills

This comes after last week’s six announced shows which included Rick Springfield, Hanson and Hunter Hayes.

