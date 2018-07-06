Adult, juvenile arrested in Fishers home invasion

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – One adult and one juvenile have been taken into custody following a Fishers home invasion.

According to the Fishers Police Department, officers responded to a call of people attempting to break into a residence in the 12600 block of Adirondack Court on July 3.

Police say the homeowner started hearing pounding on her front door and after opening the door, discovered a number of people on her property.

Instead of adhering to the homeowner’s command to leave, they managed to push their way into her residence and began fighting with the homeowner’s daughter.

Both the homeowner and her daughter did suffer minor injuries, which did not require medical attention.

FPD says they were able to quickly identify most of the individuals involved in the incident and as a result 18-year-old Jerron Bond and a 17-year-old female were arrested.

Bond faces a preliminary charge of residential entry.

The female faces preliminary charges of residential entry and battery.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Fishers Police Department at 317-595-3341.