AES Indiana building lights up with festive holiday messages, colors

The AES Building, shown in the upper left in this view of Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis, displays "ER" in the scrolling message "MERRY CHRISTMAS" on Dec. 24, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –What lights are going to be displayed from the windows of the AES Indiana building on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis through the rest of the holiday season?

Take a look:

Wednesday: red, green, blue and white with “Merry Christmas” and “Chag Hanukkah Sameach” messages scrolling.

red, green, blue and white with “Merry Christmas” and “Chag Hanukkah Sameach” messages scrolling. Thursday-Sunday: colors symbolizing Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

colors symbolizing Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. Monday: festive messages for Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, and the Pacers “P.”

festive messages for Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, and the Pacers “P.” Tuesday: silver, gold, and black light with “Happy New Year!” scrolling, and the Pacers logo.

According to the company, the building boasts 267 windows with 36 energy-efficient bulbs each, capable of displaying 16 million color combinations.