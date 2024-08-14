AfroBall Indy returns for 3rd year, celebrates African community in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AfroBall Indy is back for its third year, continuing to unify, celebrate, and empower the African community and its culture in Indianapolis.
This year’s events promise to build on the success of previous years with a series of dynamic celebrations.
Dagi Tegegne and Cassie Shado, key organizers behind AfroBall Indy, joined News 8 to discuss the initiative’s goals and the lineup of upcoming events.
As part of AfroBall, the heritage of the Ethiopian communities in Indianapolis is given a platform.
When asked about plans to surpass last year’s achievements, Shado highlighted programming and collaborations.
The 2024 AfroBall Indy series will include:
- AfroStylez Fashion Show: Scheduled for Sept. 14, this show will showcase the latest trends and creative designs in Black fashion.
- AfroConnect Networking Event: Taking place on Oct. 10, AfroConnect aims to foster professional and personal connections within the community.
- AfroBall: The grand event happens on Oct.12 and promises an evening of celebration and entertainment.
