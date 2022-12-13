News

AG Rokita asks Apple and Google to change TikTok age ratings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After launching two separate lawsuits against TikTok on Thursday, Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking Apple and Google to change their age ratings for the app, his office announced Tuesday.

Rokita is asking Apple to update their TikTok age rating from “12+” to “17+” in its app store. He is asking Google to change their age rating of TikTok from “teen” to “mature” in the Google Play Store.

“Sexual content, profanity and drug references run rampant in TikTok videos. This kind of material threatens the mental and physical health of young Hoosiers, and not only TikTok but also vendors must make it clear to families that TikTok is wholly inappropriate for kids,” Rokita said.

Rokita sent letters to Apple and Google saying the current ratings are misleading and deceptive to customers, a Tuesday press release says.