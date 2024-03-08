Ages 16-24 can find work on Project Indy job board

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and EmployIndy, which oversees Project Indy, a program that offers summer jobs to help young people find employment to help build work experience and build skills, started Thursday its 2024 Project Indy summer jobs hiring season at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

Teenagers and young adults from ages 16-24 can begin using Project Indy’s virtual job board to find jobs. An event Thursday at Victory Field promoted the 2024 effort.

Project Indy was offering nearly more than 2,400 jobs. The jobs were tied to over 100 local employers, according to a release from the mayor’s office.

“We’re excited to welcome the Indianapolis Indians and Victory Field into the Project Indy family of youth employers,” the Democrat mayor said in a statement. “Since 2016, thousands of young people and hundreds of local employers have used this tool to find and fill the jobs that support a more prosperous and qualified Indy workforce.”

Beyond the virtual job board online, people interested could also text “projectIndy” to 317-659-9657.

EmployIndy was using “face-to-face recruiting at Indianapolis-area high schools” as well, the release said.

Project Indy began in 2016 as a joint undertaking by Hogsett’s office, the Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee, and the Marion County Commission on Youth.

Over 350 employers have posted open positions on the portal, according to the release.