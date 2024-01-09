Search
Agnetha’ in MANIA: The Abba Tribute coming to Indy

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Alison Ward, the awesome singer behind ‘Agnetha’ in MANIA: The Abba Tribute, hung out with us over Zoom for a laid-back cha.

She’s spilled the beans on her singing gigs from the UK to the States, and get this – she’s holding it down with a regular gig at a Vegas casino.

That’s not all – Alison’s been belting it out on cruise ships everywhere you can think of.

So, if you’re curious about how she climbed the music industry ladder, snag a seat and join us at 4 pm for the lowdown on her wild ride.

