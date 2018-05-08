Ahead of Indy 500, IMS unveils second security robot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The newest set of four wheels to hit the Indianapolis 500 track won’t be a race car, but a robot.

The new piece of technology is helping security at Indianapolis Motor Speedway keep an extra watchful eye on “The Racing Capital Of The World.”

The machine, named Ross-E after IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi, was unveiled Tuesday at the IMS yard of bricks. The new robot will be used at all IMS events. Ross-E will predominately be used for security at the main entrance of the speedway.

“This robot goes a maximum of 3 mph,” IMS President Doug Boles said. “We don’t want it to go real fast. It’s not chasing people. It’s just helping see what’s going on and letting us know what’s going on.”

The Sharp Intellos automated unmanned ground vehicle, or A-UGV, weighs more than 400 pounds and features 360-degree cameras, all-terrain tires, sensors — so Ross-E doesn’t crash — and two-way voice technology so security can communicate with fans.

“It’s almost like a night watchman,” Boles said. “They are on routes that we patrol via GPS and they can tell us when something is out of place. If there’s a car somewhere it shouldn’t be or a person or a package. It just gives us an opportunity to patrol in a much more detailed way than we could with people and certainly in hours when we’re not open.”

Ross-E joins the ranks of Indy 5PO, which was unveiled earlier this year.

With thousands of fans set to descend on IMS in the coming weeks, the extra layer of security around the track is appreciated by those on it.

“You have so much human foot traffic that not any amount of security personnel can just do it all by themselves,” driver Rossi said. “So, the fact that there’s two robots that are keeping an eye on things that’s a heavily attended event, it makes me feel safer. Now, the fact I have a robot, it’s kind of a one-up I have on everyone else, which I’m not mad about!”

IMS leader Boles added, “The cool thing for us, the emotional connection for us is the fact the track was built in 1909 to test new technology. So, 109 years later, to still be testing new technology is pretty special to all of us at the Speedway and I think Sharp likes that connection as well.”