Aid volunteers return to Indiana after Florence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A handful of volunteers are back home in Indiana after spending nearly a week battling Hurricane Florence and its aftermath.

Less than two hours after getting back, Brandon Graham talked about his experience, calling it the worst hurricane he’s had to work through.

During the day, Graham works at a security company. He also volunteers and serves as the director of operations at Civilian Crisis Response Team, based out of Greenwood. It’s a volunteer organization that trains people to respond to all types of emergencies, including natural disasters.

In a matter of days, the volunteer group had nearly 50 rescues, chopped down many dangerous trees and did countless welfare checks in the Carolinas.

“There were a lot of times we thought about turning back and going the other way but you think about these families and how they need us. they need our help,” he said.

The most frightening call was for a man trapped and thought he was having a stroke.

“We were driving right into the hurricane. We were getting the 70 mph crosswinds coming across the car. It was raining sideways. Our phones kept going off saying tornado warnings, flood warnings. all this stuff, and you couldn’t see more than 100 yards in front of you it was so black,” he said, adding he could not imagine sitting at home waiting for help in these conditions.

So, who makes up the Civilian Crisis Response Team? Nearly 1,000 everyday people. They have full-time jobs and oftentimes not as first responders. They all just want to help.

It can take a dozen hours to train on how to keep someone alive while first responders are on the way.

It’s hundreds of hours if you want to do water rescues.

“You’re helping everybody. You can see it in their faces.”

They responded to tornadoes in Kokomo, Indiana, and the hurricanes last year and again this year. Graham said he will go back to the Carolinas in two days with a fresh batch of volunteers, ready to help first responders any way they can.

Graham said donations to his organization, or any, during these natural disasters are so important to them being able to do their work. For more information on how to help CCRT, click here.