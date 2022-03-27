News

Air travel picks up during spring break

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Transportation Security Administration 2,290,587 people flew nationwide Friday.

That’s compared to about 2,538,384 on this same day 3 years ago.

Jennifer Bauer and her family were flying from Indianapolis to Orlando for a week.

Bauer and her son flew to Florida a year ago for spring break and the skies were a lot less busy.

“Definitely less travelers, nobody was out traveling, masks everywhere, and just more low key than it is right now,” Bauer said.

Traditional spring break hot spots, like Florida and ski destinations out west, continue to be popular for travelers.

“This week we are expecting one of our busiest weeks of the year. So far, we’re expecting 18 million people to fly on United during the total spring break travel period,” Nicole Carriere, a spokesperson for United Airlines said.

As March comes to a close, the TSA is expecting daily passenger travel will surpass 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Travelers are taking notice.

“I actually haven’t flown since COVID, so I would say about the same,” Taylor Hurst, who flew to Indianapolis from Phoenix Saturday said.

One thing that is not staying the same is airfares, according to Bauer who booked her trip three months in advance.

“Flight prices have definitely gone up. It was a lot more expensive to fly this spring break than last spring break,” Bauer said.

Travelers still must wear a mask in the airport, and on board all commercial aircraft.