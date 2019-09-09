Alabama school removes bathroom stall doors to stop vaping

FLORENCE, Ala. (CNN/WJBF) — A school in Alabama has taken the drastic step of removing the stall doors in some boys’ bathrooms — all to keep kids from vaping.

The principal of Wilson High School says every day one of the students will sneak off to a bathroom to vape and two weeks ago, a student was found passed out in a stall.

Some parents are taking issue with the school’s solution.

“Me as a parent, personally I think that’s a little excessive,” parent Brandon Campbell said.

“I don’t like it. They take their only private place in the school that they can do their business,” Parent Rachel Munsey added.

The parents said a better solution would be to have an adult in the hallway or bathroom to make sure no one is vaping.

The principal says the door removals could be temporary — as they work to figure out other solutions.