You oughta know, she’s coming to Indy!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seven time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette has announced a nationwide tour, including a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

The show is July 27, 2024 and will include Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Nashville rising star Morgan Wade.

According to a press release, “Seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced 31 North America shows for The Triple Moon Tour. Following her 2021-2022 record breaking global tour celebrating 25 years of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, this new tour will feature special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Joan Jett & the Blackhearts along with support from Morgan Wade. Morissette appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show today to share the news of her upcoming touring run. The tour will include a stop at Ruoff Music Center located in Noblesville, Indiana on Saturday, July 27, 2024 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.“

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, November 14. Additionally, fans can sign up for Morissette’s mailing list by Wednesday, November 15 to get first access to presale tickets. More presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time at alanis.com.

Citi is the official card of the Triple Moon Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 14 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 16 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.