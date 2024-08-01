All-girls STEM academy cuts ribbon on near northwest side school

(As Seen on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first all-girls STEM Academy in Indiana celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday at its location on the city’s near northwest side.

The Girls IN STEM Academy, located at 6602 Hoover Rd., will offer a supportive environment where girls can thrive and excel.

The school will emphasize STEM subjects in addition to a core curriculum, preparing students for success in high school and college, according to a release.

It will be for girls in grades K-8.

For more details, visit the Girls IN STEM Academy website.