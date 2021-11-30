News

All Indiana Artist: Doug Henthorn

Today’s All Indiana Artist, Doug Henthorn, founded and fronted the rock band “Healing Sixes,” and is now pursuing a solo career.

His debut release, “Cold Medicine” is a crafty, brooding songscape, followed by “The LLC” which is a rock record with a healthy dose of alternative blues.

He’s performed all over the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Japan and Europe, even appearing at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Today he joined us to perform his song, “Wolf Cried All the Way to Memphis.”

For more information visit:

doughenthorn.com

Facebook: thehenthornllc

Instagram: doughenthornmusic

Spotify: Doug Henthorn

Pandora: Doug Henthorn