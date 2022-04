News

All Indiana Artist: Fashion designer Emily Gartner

Today’s All Indiana Artist is fashion designer Emily Gartner.

She creates wearable art, and Friday she gave us a look at some one-of-a-kind and limited edition pieces she created for the Indy 500.

Gartner operates the Art Threads Studio with a mission to encourage, empower and educate people through fashion, art and design.

For more information visit:

etsy.com/shop/ArtThreadsStudio

about.me/emilygartner