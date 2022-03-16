News

All Indiana Artist: John Boyle

Today’s All Indiana Artist is John Boyle.

He hails from Indianapolis, and his intricate guitar playing and smokey tenor create a space for down-to-earth songwriting ranging from mellow tunes to upbeat grooves.

Boyle’s influences come from acoustic singer-songwriters, Americana and late ’60s blues-rock.

Today he performed his song, “In the City.’

Biography:

John Boyle is a singer-songwriter, hailing from Indianapolis, who fell in love with music and never looked back. John’s intricate guitar playing and smoky tenor create a space for down-to-earth songwriting ranging from mellow tunes to upbeat grooves. Pulling influence from Acoustic Singer-Songwriters, Americana, and Late 60’s Blues Rock, John creates dynamic live performances whether playing solo or with his trio.

Following the 2018 release of the full-length album Early Lights and 2020’s Prelude, John Boyle has toured across the US playing from Nashville to Chicago and Austin to New York City. John makes a chicken potpie that can solve most of your problems in life, and he’ll gladly accept a whiskey on the rocks at a gig and talk about music or cats all night.

For more information visit:

Web: johnboylemusic.com

Instagram: amomentwithjohn

Facebook: johnboylemusic

Twitter: johnboylemusic

Youtube: johnboylemusic