All Indiana Artist: Mz Kisha performs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s All Indiana Artist is a dynamic Soul and R&B singer with a voice that hints of gospel roots. Mz Kisha started out singing lead in the band Cool Beanz in Muncie and Anderson, and then brought her sound to Indianapolis.

She overcame some personal insecurities to produce her first EP, “Grown Folk Music” which was released in January.

You can listen to Mz Kisha on Apple Music or connect with her on Instagram.