News

All Indiana Artist: Premium Blend

Today’s All Indiana Artist is Premium Blend.

They’re a modern jazz quartet that combines bop with an R & B groove, and they just released their fourth album along with a documentary called, “38th and Post-Modernism.”

Jared Thompson, the leader of Premium Blend, joined us today along with Christopher Pitts of the group Clint Breeze and the Groove.

For more information visit, premiumblendindy.com and facebook.com/clintbreezemusic.