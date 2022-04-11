News

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Medical Minutes

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week, WISH-TV’s Medical Reporter Dr. Mary Gillis D.Ed. spoke about her podcast, “Medical Minutes.”

Gillis interviewed Former U.S. Surgeon General and WISH-TV Medical Expert Dr. Jerome Adams. They spoke on COVID-19 exposure and vaccination rates.

The “Medical Minutes” podcast features conversations and interviews on everyday health issues. You can listen to the podcast here.

If you’re interested in starting your own podcast, the All Indiana Podcast Network can help with production, distribution and more. Email contact@allindianapodcast.com for more information.

