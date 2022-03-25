News

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Positively Patty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week. Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week, WISH-TV legend Patty Spitler spoke about her podcast, “Positively Patty.”

In February, Patty interviewed veteran journalist Rita Rose on the podcast. Rita and Patty teamed up to write Patty’s book, “Patty Spitler: The Dog Who Saved My Life,” and this podcast episode tells the story of their partnership.

Rita explains how the idea for a book came about and how critters figure prominently in both their lives!

You can listen to the podcast episode here.

If you’re interested in starting your own podcast, the All Indiana Podcast Network can help with production, distribution and more. Email contact@allindianapodcast.com for more information.