All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Weather Weekly

by: Meghan Stratton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week. Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week, Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey spoke about his podcast, “Weather Weekly.”

Bailey spoke about how he wanted to start a podcast to talk about national weather happenings in addition to Central Indiana. Also, since he only gets two to three minutes to talk weather on Daybreak, this podcast gives him more time to get into the weather details. Weather Weekly covers everything from the science of storms to interviews with people experiencing interesting weather.

He even spoke about his first in-person tornado sighting, and how it inspired him to become a meterologist.

You can listen to the podcast episode here.

If you’re interested in starting your own podcast, the All Indiana Podcast Network can help with production, distribution and more. Email contact@allindianapodcast.com for more information.

