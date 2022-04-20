News

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Who’s Got Next with Charlie Clifford

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week, WISH-TV’s sports anchor / reporter Charlie Clifford spoke about his podcast, “Who’s Got Next.”

Clifford has launched a new series that focuses on Indiana’s high school basketball stars. He recently spoke with Warren Central’s D’Ante “Tae” Davis.

The “Who’s Got Next” podcast features conversations and interviews with professional athletes, coaches, media staples and a comedic lineup of co-conspirators from across the world of sports. You can listen to the podcast here.

If you’re interested in starting your own podcast, the All Indiana Podcast Network can help with production, distribution and more. Email contact@allindianapodcast.com for more information.