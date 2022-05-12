All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: News 8 Daily 8

WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week. Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week, Kylie Conway spoke about her award winning podcast, “News 8 Daily 8.”

Kylie talked about the process and pressures of putting together a daily news podcast.

News 8 Daily 8 recently won Runner Up “Best Podcast” from the Society For Professional Journalists and is one of the All Indiana Podcast Networks most downloaded shows.

You can listen to the podcast here.

If you’re interested in starting your own podcast, the All Indiana Podcast Network can help with production, distribution and more. Email contact@allindianapodcast.com for more information.