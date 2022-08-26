All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Behind the 8

WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week George Mallet talks about his podcast Behind the 8.

George talked to Courtney Wiggins about their podcast interview and her interest in history and desire to tell the stories of forgotten people who have made a difference which led to the Finding Indiana series..

You can listen to the podcast here.

